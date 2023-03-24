There’s a T. rex on sale in Europe
From the BBC World Service: For the first time since 2019, China is hosting its three-day development forum to show the world that it's back in business. However, the U.S. guest list is pretty short due to growing tensions between the two countries. Plus, the South Korean businessman, Do Kwon, has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with fraud, over a failed cryptocurrency scheme. Plus, a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton is going on sale for the first time ever in Europe, valued at around $6 million. But there are concerns it could be locked away from public view by a private buyer.
