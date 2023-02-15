A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
There’s a new Space Race, and it’s private this time
Feb 15, 2023

There’s a new Space Race, and it’s private this time

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
There's a new race to the moon underway between private firms offering cargo-carrying services. This is just the beginning of a new age of space commercialization, says The Economist's Tom Standage. The Securities and Exchange Commission is issuing new rules that tighten the window companies have to execute stock trades, which comes in response to the 2021 GameStop trading fiasco. And, natural gas firms, flush with profits, cut back hedging last year. 

Segments From this episode

A new moon race is underway

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 15, 2023
And this it's private companies that are racing to get to the moon first.
Along with NASA, there are a bunch of organizations that want to send stuff to the moon. And now there are companies willing to take things there.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Regulators introduce new stock-trading rules

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Natural gas firms pull back hedging amid high profits

Marketplace's Lily Jamali reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:26 AM PST
8:31
3:04 AM PST
8:59
7:46 AM PST
1:50
Feb 14, 2023
28:22
Feb 14, 2023
26:36
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Financial losses from romance scams add up
Financial losses from romance scams add up
The Fed's Lael Brainard is leaving monetary policy for fiscal policy
The Fed's Lael Brainard is leaving monetary policy for fiscal policy
What China's spy balloon tells us about the state of international espionage
Marketplace Tech
What China's spy balloon tells us about the state of international espionage
Something's different about the consumer price index this month
Something's different about the consumer price index this month