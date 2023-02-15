There’s a new Space Race, and it’s private this time

There's a new race to the moon underway between private firms offering cargo-carrying services. This is just the beginning of a new age of space commercialization, says The Economist's Tom Standage. The Securities and Exchange Commission is issuing new rules that tighten the window companies have to execute stock trades, which comes in response to the 2021 GameStop trading fiasco. And, natural gas firms, flush with profits, cut back hedging last year.