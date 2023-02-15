There’s a new Space Race, and it’s private this time
There's a new race to the moon underway between private firms offering cargo-carrying services. This is just the beginning of a new age of space commercialization, says The Economist's Tom Standage. The Securities and Exchange Commission is issuing new rules that tighten the window companies have to execute stock trades, which comes in response to the 2021 GameStop trading fiasco. And, natural gas firms, flush with profits, cut back hedging last year.
Segments From this episode
A new moon race is underway
And this it's private companies that are racing to get to the moon first.
Regulators introduce new stock-trading rules
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Natural gas firms pull back hedging amid high profits
Marketplace's Lily Jamali reports.
