There’s a boost in apartment and condo construction. Why?

There's been a surge of multi-unit construction going on, and we look into the reasons for it. Among them – as people moved out of cities during the thick of the pandemic era, they headed to the suburbs. That triggered higher rents and the kind of motivation to build more apartments and condos. Diane Swonk stops by to offer insight on how the inflation-fighting tactics in the U.S. could have ripple effects throughout the rest of the world. Speaking of rising prices, another issue appears from above: avian flu, which is driving up the cost of eggs.