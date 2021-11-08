Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The world’s most lucrative air corridor reopens
Nov 8, 2021

The world’s most lucrative air corridor reopens

From the BBC World Service: For the first time in almost two years, the U.S. is allowing fully-vaccinated travelers in from 30 countries. Plus: Rising energy prices threaten the economic recovery in Spain.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

