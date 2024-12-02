Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The world’s fourth largest carmaker is looking for a new CEO
Dec 2, 2024

The world’s fourth largest carmaker is looking for a new CEO

Above, CEO Carlos Tavares in October. He recently resigned. Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images
Stellantis is searching for a new chief executive. Why is that?

Unpacking the problems at Stellantis

by Nova Safo

Stellantis is the European parent company of American brands Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler. Its CEO, Carlos Tavares, has quit after the company revealed its sales and profits have plunged — after flying high for several years. What gives?

Just how much does poor management cost worldwide? $8.8 trillion a year

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Ariana Rosas
Dec 2, 2024
Next year, one in 10 in managers will be Gen Zers. How can companies prepare a new class of managers for success?
Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Getty Images
