The world’s fourth largest carmaker is looking for a new CEO
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Stellantis is searching for a new chief executive. Why is that?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Unpacking the problems at Stellantis
Stellantis is the European parent company of American brands Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler. Its CEO, Carlos Tavares, has quit after the company revealed its sales and profits have plunged — after flying high for several years. What gives?
Just how much does poor management cost worldwide? $8.8 trillion a year
Next year, one in 10 in managers will be Gen Zers. How can companies prepare a new class of managers for success?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC