The world’s central banks are also raising interest rates. Here’s why that could be bad.
Sep 20, 2022

The world's central banks are also raising interest rates. Here's why that could be bad.

Sep 20, 2022

How much is too much when it comes to fighting inflation? As central banks across the globe raise interest rates, there's concern that all that raising could make things worse. The U.N. holds its first full in-person meeting of world leaders in years. We explore how supply chain issues have cooled off hot chicken businesses in Nashville.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

