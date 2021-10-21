Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The world of truffles is murky and expensive
Oct 21, 2021

The world of truffles is murky and expensive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We also discuss the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which serves as an economic snapshot through the lens of regional banks.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:22 AM PDT
8:48
3:00 AM PDT
8:39
2:59 AM PDT
1:50
5:24 PM PDT
13:57
4:00 PM PDT
27:46
Oct 20, 2021
28:42
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?
Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?
Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange
Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange
Inside Philadelphia's eviction diversion program
COVID-19
Inside Philadelphia's eviction diversion program
Electrify Everything
How We Survive
Electrify Everything