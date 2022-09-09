Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The world joins the U.K. in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sep 9, 2022

The world joins the U.K. in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The United Kingdom and the world is remembering the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died. Her reign of 70 years was the longest in British history and she witnessed enormous political changes, including the development of the Commonwealth. In the U.K., a period of royal mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen's funeral and many sports events and businesses are also changing their plans for the coming days.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
7:43
2:43 AM PDT
7:22
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
5:18 PM PDT
11:40
4:15 PM PDT
27:10
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation brings pain to marginalized communities, economist says
Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation brings pain to marginalized communities, economist says
New York City's hangry rat problem has big stakes
New York City's hangry rat problem has big stakes
How a stronger dollar weakens economies abroad
How a stronger dollar weakens economies abroad
Queen Elizabeth II dies amid uncertain times in the UK
Queen Elizabeth II dies amid uncertain times in the UK