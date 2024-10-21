The World Bank, the IMF and the U.S. election
Segments From this episode
Setting the stage for some very important meetings
Looming over the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are a fraught time for the global economy and the upcoming U.S. elections. How will economists be grappling with these issues?
Nervousness creeping into markets
Heading to D.C. for the meetings of the IMF and the World Bank is economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. And she confirms that many will have the U.S. election on the brain.
Updates on the Boeing strike
There could be an end soon to the 5-weeklong strike at Boeing. There’s a new contract deal on the table for consideration by Boeing’s West Coast union members this week. Members had rejected a previous version, finding pay increases and retirement benefits inadequate.