The World Bank, the IMF and the U.S. election
Oct 21, 2024

The World Bank, the IMF and the U.S. election

Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images
Global finance leaders gather today in Washington, D.C., for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Segments From this episode

Setting the stage for some very important meetings

by Henry Epp

Looming over the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are a fraught time for the global economy and the upcoming U.S. elections. How will economists be grappling with these issues?

Nervousness creeping into markets

by David Brancaccio

Heading to D.C. for the meetings of the IMF and the World Bank is economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. And she confirms that many will have the U.S. election on the brain.

Updates on the Boeing strike

by Nova Safo

There could be an end soon to the 5-weeklong strike at Boeing. There’s a new contract deal on the table for consideration by Boeing’s West Coast union members this week. Members had rejected a previous version, finding pay increases and retirement benefits inadequate.

Demand for crispy french fries has gotten a tad soggy

by Matt Levin
Oct 21, 2024
Lamb Weston, the Idaho-based maker of frozen potato products, has been struggling as of late.
The Idaho-based supplier of McDonald's french fries saw its stock price drop more than 30% at one point this year.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

