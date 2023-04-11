The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

The White House takes a first step toward AI regulation
Apr 11, 2023

The Biden administration announced late yesterday that it wants to study what rules may need to be implemented to make sure so-called generative AI doesn’t threaten society. We look at what the government has said thus far and how it could move forward on potential AI regulation. Plus, Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has released its own rival to Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard AI chatbots. And, how some museums in the UK, including the famous British Museum, are dealing with requests from other countries to return artifacts that they claim were taken under duress or stolen. 

Segments From this episode

Biden administration to study AI tools' risk to society

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on what the administration has said it plans to do thus far.
Alibaba unveils Chinese rival to ChatGPT in AI chatbot race

Marketplace China Correspondent Jennifer Pak reports on the e-commerce giant's latest move.
British museums weigh the cost of repatriating exhibits

by Stephen Beard
Apr 11, 2023
Demands are growing for the return of artifacts looted or otherwise acquired during the period of the British Empire.
Museum-goers walk around the Parthenon Galleries at the British Museum. The "Elgin Marbles" may soon be returned to Greece to settle a dispute over the artifacts.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

