The White House takes a first step toward AI regulation

The Biden administration announced late yesterday that it wants to study what rules may need to be implemented to make sure so-called generative AI doesn’t threaten society. We look at what the government has said thus far and how it could move forward on potential AI regulation. Plus, Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has released its own rival to Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard AI chatbots. And, how some museums in the UK, including the famous British Museum, are dealing with requests from other countries to return artifacts that they claim were taken under duress or stolen.