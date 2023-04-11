The White House takes a first step toward AI regulation
The Biden administration announced late yesterday that it wants to study what rules may need to be implemented to make sure so-called generative AI doesn’t threaten society. We look at what the government has said thus far and how it could move forward on potential AI regulation. Plus, Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has released its own rival to Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard AI chatbots. And, how some museums in the UK, including the famous British Museum, are dealing with requests from other countries to return artifacts that they claim were taken under duress or stolen.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration to study AI tools' risk to society
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on what the administration has said it plans to do thus far.
Alibaba unveils Chinese rival to ChatGPT in AI chatbot race
Marketplace China Correspondent Jennifer Pak reports on the e-commerce giant's latest move.
British museums weigh the cost of repatriating exhibits
Demands are growing for the return of artifacts looted or otherwise acquired during the period of the British Empire.
