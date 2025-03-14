The war over federal workers continues
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Two federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to rehire fired federal workers who were on probation. We'll unpack the latest.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The ripple effects of Minnesota's racial covenants are still being felt
Racial covenants were used to prevent people of color from owning property, and can partially be blamed for lingering racial wealth gaps.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC