The war over federal workers continues
Mar 14, 2025

The war over federal workers continues

Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images
Two federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to rehire fired federal workers who were on probation. We'll unpack the latest.

Segments From this episode

Unlocking the Gates

The ripple effects of Minnesota's racial covenants are still being felt

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Lee Hawkins
Mar 14, 2025
Racial covenants were used to prevent people of color from owning property, and can partially be blamed for lingering racial wealth gaps.
An aerial view of homes in Maplewood, Minnesota.
Ben Garvin
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

