The war in Ukraine, one year on
From the BBC World Service: One year on since the invasion of Ukraine, we ask what has been the cost to both Ukraine and Russia. We find out how the Russian economy has been able to withstand western sanctions, what brands remain, plus we hear how Ukraine could look to rebuild after the conflict
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC