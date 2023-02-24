A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The war in Ukraine, one year on
Feb 24, 2023

The war in Ukraine, one year on

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: One year on since the invasion of Ukraine, we ask what has been the cost to both Ukraine and Russia. We find out how the Russian economy has been able to withstand western sanctions, what brands remain, plus we hear how Ukraine could look to rebuild after the conflict

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:08 AM PST
7:21
3:04 AM PST
11:49
7:43 AM PST
1:50
Feb 23, 2023
20:09
Feb 23, 2023
26:21
Feb 21, 2023
24:07
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Could a 4-day workweek become the norm?
Could a 4-day workweek become the norm?
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
Race and Economy
Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement
The war in Ukraine, one year on
Marketplace Morning Report
The war in Ukraine, one year on