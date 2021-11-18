The wage scale for job openings is trending up
Also today: President Biden is asking the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether sharply rising gas prices at the retail level are due to some kind of illegal conduct. Sticking with the theme of natural gas, Andy Uhler's exploration of the natural gas industry and its impact took him to the town of Hackberry in Louisiana, a shale oil and fracking territory near Shreveport. He checks in with us from there.
Segments From this episode
Tracking the path and impact of natural gas in Louisiana
Andy Uhler talks to us about another stop in his tour of Louisiana looking into the natural gas industry.
