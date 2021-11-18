Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

The wage scale for job openings is trending up
Nov 18, 2021

The wage scale for job openings is trending up

Also today: President Biden is asking the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether sharply rising gas prices at the retail level are due to some kind of illegal conduct. Sticking with the theme of natural gas, Andy Uhler's exploration of the natural gas industry and its impact took him to the town of Hackberry in Louisiana, a shale oil and fracking territory near Shreveport. He checks in with us from there.

Segments From this episode

Tracking the path and impact of natural gas in Louisiana

Andy Uhler talks to us about another stop in his tour of Louisiana looking into the natural gas industry.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

