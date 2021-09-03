The United States leads the way when it comes to COVID-19 “vaccine tourism”

From the BBC World Service: People traveling to America from countries not affected by travel restrictions can get vaccinations for free at some airport clinics and pharmacies. Some even stay after their quarantine period has finished to take a vacation. Plus, why is Japan's prime minister stepping down after only a year? And, North Korea's leader tells state media the labor force needs to be fully mobilized ahead of harvest as the isolated nation struggles with food shortages, coronavirus outbreaks and the impact of drought and flooding.