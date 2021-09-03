Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The United States leads the way when it comes to COVID-19 “vaccine tourism”
Sep 3, 2021

The United States leads the way when it comes to COVID-19 “vaccine tourism”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: People traveling to America from countries not affected by travel restrictions can get vaccinations for free at some airport clinics and pharmacies. Some even stay after their quarantine period has finished to take a vacation. Plus, why is Japan's prime minister stepping down after only a year? And, North Korea's leader tells state media the labor force needs to be fully mobilized ahead of harvest as the isolated nation struggles with food shortages, coronavirus outbreaks and the impact of drought and flooding.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:59 AM PDT
7:39
2:29 AM PDT
11:10
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
4:54 PM PDT
15:45
3:40 PM PDT
26:10
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans
Childhood hunger declines as tax credit payments arrive
Childhood hunger declines as tax credit payments arrive
What will it take to get more Black and Latinx workers in manufacturing jobs?
What will it take to get more Black and Latinx workers in manufacturing jobs?
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration