This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The UK’s National Health Service is 75 years old, but it is still fit for purpose?
Jul 5, 2023

The UK’s National Health Service is 75 years old, but it is still fit for purpose?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lefteris Pitarakis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: It was the first free health service in the world, but is the UK's National Health Service still fit for purpose as it reaches its 75th anniversary? We ask an American doctor working for the NHS. Plus, Victoria Craig reports from Turkey where new finance minister Mehmet Simsek has promised to tackle the country's deep economic problems.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
9:15
2:53 AM PDT
11:33
7:47 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 4, 2023
28:18
Jul 3, 2023
56:26
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?