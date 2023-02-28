The UK and EU get Brexit re-done

From the BBC World Service: The United Kingdom and European Union have renegotiated part of the Brexit deal that had been causing huge problems in Northern Ireland; new policies have been drawn up covering goods travelling into the country from England, Scotland and Wales. The BBC Northern Ireland Business and Economics Editor John Campbell runs us through the small print. Plus, with blackouts regularly affecting huge parts of South Africa, BBC correspondent Vumani Mkhize reports on the impact on the country's wine industry.