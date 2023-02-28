A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The UK and EU get Brexit re-done
Feb 28, 2023

The UK and EU get Brexit re-done

Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The United Kingdom and European Union have renegotiated part of the Brexit deal that had been causing huge problems in Northern Ireland; new policies have been drawn up covering goods travelling into the country from England, Scotland and Wales. The BBC Northern Ireland Business and Economics Editor John Campbell runs us through the small print. Plus, with blackouts regularly affecting huge parts of South Africa, BBC correspondent Vumani Mkhize reports on the impact on the country's wine industry.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

