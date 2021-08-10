Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The U.S. has more jobs open than unemployed people. That could be a good thing.
Aug 10, 2021

We also talk Biden's infrastructure plan, China's anti-sanctions law, and having the actual job of smelling things that go into space.

Segments From this episode

Finding the "good problem" in having more job opening than people looking for work.

Jeffery Cleveland, chief economist of Payden & Rygel, stops in to talk about Monday's numbers.
Senate poised to approve Biden infrastructure plan

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has some details about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
NASA has an official sniffer?

Our friends at Million Bazillion explain the job of the person who smells everything that goes into space.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
