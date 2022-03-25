The U.S. and EU announce major deal on energy supplies

From the BBC World Service: Stronger cooperation on liquified natural gas has been announced between the U.S. and European Union. It's a move the two sides say will bolster national security and move away from Russian energy dependence, but will not run counter to climate goals. While the environment remains a priority for wider U.S.-EU cooperation, in Poland the issue has been pushed to the back burner as that country works to reduce reliance on Moscow. Plus: Language has been finalized for new legislation aimed at reigning in global tech giants. And, we zero in on the nickel market, which has seen extreme volatility in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.