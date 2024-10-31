Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The U.K.’s budget gets the IMF’s seal of approval
Oct 31, 2024

The U.K.’s budget gets the IMF’s seal of approval

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Labour Party's budget includes a $50 billion tax hike to fund public services.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PDT
8:53
3:06 AM PDT
10:04
Oct 30, 2024
27:21
Oct 30, 2024
10:53
Oct 29, 2024
23:55
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads