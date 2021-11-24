The typewriter as a turning point for working women
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also look at President Biden’s nomination of Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget, who would be the first Black woman in the role permanently. Plus, what do today’s economic indicators tell us about the holiday shopping season?
Segments From this episode
How the typewriter propelled women into the office
Typewriters were "crucial" to the rise of women's workforce participation in the 20th century, says economic historian Elyce Rotella.
Add to the list of shortages: infant formula
Formula prices have been going up, too.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director