The typewriter as a turning point for working women
Nov 24, 2021

The typewriter as a turning point for working women

We also look at President Biden’s nomination of Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget, who would be the first Black woman in the role permanently. Plus, what do today’s economic indicators tell us about the holiday shopping season?

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

How the typewriter propelled women into the office

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Nov 24, 2021
Typewriters were "crucial" to the rise of women's workforce participation in the 20th century, says economic historian Elyce Rotella.
Typewriters were "crucial" to the rise of women's workforce participation in the 20th century, says economic historian Elyce Rotella.
Keystone/Getty Images
Add to the list of shortages: infant formula

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 24, 2021
Formula prices have been going up, too.
Experts say formula prices have been going up, too.
Christopher Pearce/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

