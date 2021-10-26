The Treasury Secretary’s late-night video call to China

From the BBC World Service: Janet Yellen had a "frank" conversation about economics and trade with China's Vice Premier Liu He, who laid bare Chinese concerns over U..S tariffs and treatment of Chinese companies. Plus, Australia – one of the world's biggest fossil fuel exporters – pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. And, with international funds to Afghanistan frozen since the Taliban took over in August, we hear about crippling food shortages and other challenges facing people in the country.