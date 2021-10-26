Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Treasury Secretary’s late-night video call to China
Oct 26, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Janet Yellen had a "frank" conversation about economics and trade with China's Vice Premier Liu He, who laid bare Chinese concerns over U..S tariffs and treatment of Chinese companies. Plus, Australia – one of the world's biggest fossil fuel exporters – pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. And, with international funds to Afghanistan frozen since the Taliban took over in August, we hear about crippling food shortages and other challenges facing people in the country.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

