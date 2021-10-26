The Treasury Department is taking on systemic racism
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: A working paper from researchers at USC and UCLA found that the vaccine-averse aren't receptive to financial incentives to get vaccinated. In some cases, it might have the opposite effect. Marketplace's Jennifer Pak drops in to share some details about Goldman Sachs establishing a deeper foothold in China.
Segments From this episode
Do COVID-19 vaccine incentives work?
New research suggests that offering people money as an incentive to get vaccinated may actually make some, who were already skeptical, more distrustful.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director