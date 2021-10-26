Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Treasury Department is taking on systemic racism
Oct 26, 2021

The Treasury Department is taking on systemic racism

Also today: A working paper from researchers at USC and UCLA found that the vaccine-averse aren't receptive to financial incentives to get vaccinated. In some cases, it might have the opposite effect. Marketplace's Jennifer Pak drops in to share some details about Goldman Sachs establishing a deeper foothold in China. 

Segments From this episode

Do COVID-19 vaccine incentives work?

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 26, 2021
New research suggests that offering people money as an incentive to get vaccinated may actually make some, who were already skeptical, more distrustful.
People march across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers on Oct. 25, 2021 in New York City.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

