The Tokyo 2020 chief is 100% certain the Olympics will go ahead
Jun 3, 2021

The Tokyo 2020 chief is 100% certain the Olympics will go ahead

From the BBC World Service: The Japanese government has been looking forward to an economic boost from the games, but there's strong local opposition and Tokyo's pandemic emergency has just been extended. Plus, UNICEF is urging rich countries to donate vaccines to 18 African nations that are running out of supply. And, an exhibition featuring Princess Diana's wedding dress, not seen in public for 25 years, could rely mostly on domestic British tourist traffic.

