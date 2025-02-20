The tiff over New York City’s congestion pricing
Anyone who drives into Midtown or lower Manhattan now has to pay a toll. The Trump administration wants to change that.
Trump administration pulls federal approval of congestion pricing in New York City
New York became the first city in the country to implement congestion pricing in January.
Inflation is actually helping Walmart
Walmart released its latest quarterly earnings report earlier today. It reported that revenues and digital sales were up, as higher food prices drove shoppers to look for bargains.
This California business is helping to electrify old, diesel trucks
While a handful of states are working to electrify trucking, that effort has largely focused on new electric trucks rather than converting older ones.
