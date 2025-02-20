Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

The tiff over New York City’s congestion pricing
Feb 20, 2025

The tiff over New York City's congestion pricing

Alex Kent/Getty Images
Anyone who drives into Midtown or lower Manhattan now has to pay a toll. The Trump administration wants to change that.

Trump's Second Term

Trump administration pulls federal approval of congestion pricing in New York City

by Samantha Fields
Feb 20, 2025
New York became the first city in the country to implement congestion pricing in January.
New York is the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing.
Alex Kent/Getty Images
Inflation is actually helping Walmart

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Walmart released its latest quarterly earnings report earlier today. It reported that revenues and digital sales were up, as higher food prices drove shoppers to look for bargains.

This California business is helping to electrify old, diesel trucks

by Erin Stone
Feb 20, 2025
While a handful of states are working to electrify trucking, that effort has largely focused on new electric trucks rather than converting older ones.
Jakson Alvarez, left, with Evolectric cofounder Bill Beverley, right. 
Erin Stone/LAist
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

