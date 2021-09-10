The Taliban is looking to resume commercial flights out of Afghanistan
From the BBC World Service: Officials from Qatar working with the Taliban say Kabul airport is now up and running, with special charter flights operating to Doha. Plus, how city planning has evolved to include more counter-terrorism measures since 9/11. And, climate change is one of the top issues for voters in Germany's upcoming election.
