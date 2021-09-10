Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Taliban is looking to resume commercial flights out of Afghanistan
Sep 10, 2021

The Taliban is looking to resume commercial flights out of Afghanistan

From the BBC World Service: Officials from Qatar working with the Taliban say Kabul airport is now up and running, with special charter flights operating to Doha. Plus, how city planning has evolved to include more counter-terrorism measures since 9/11. And, climate change is one of the top issues for voters in Germany's upcoming election.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

