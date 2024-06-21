The Supreme Court, tribes and online gambling
In a flurry of recent Supreme Court decisions, the Justices’ lack of action on one case is a major win for the tribal gaming industry.
SCOTUS leaves the door open for tribal nations to expand into online gaming
The Supreme Court left in place an agreement between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state of Florida, which gives the Seminole Tribe the exclusive right to offer online sports betting statewide.
What 100-year-old immigration policy can teach us about the economy
Amid new executive actions on immigration, and 100 years since the National Origins Act, we look at how policy has shaped the economy.
