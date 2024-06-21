Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLMy Economy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

The Supreme Court, tribes and online gambling
Jun 21, 2024

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
In a flurry of recent Supreme Court decisions, the Justices’ lack of action on one case is a major win for the tribal gaming industry.

Segments From this episode

SCOTUS leaves the door open for tribal nations to expand into online gaming

by Savannah Maher
Jun 21, 2024
The Supreme Court left in place an agreement between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state of Florida, which gives the Seminole Tribe the exclusive right to offer online sports betting statewide.
andresr/Getty Images
What 100-year-old immigration policy can teach us about the economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jun 21, 2024
Amid new executive actions on immigration, and 100 years since the National Origins Act, we look at how policy has shaped the economy.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

