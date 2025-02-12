Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

The supply chain behind your Valentine’s Day bouquet
Feb 12, 2025

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Imported flowers make up a $2 billion industry in the U.S. Plus, we'll parse the latest consumer price index reading.

Segments From this episode

An unexpected rise in inflation

by David Brancaccio

There’s news now that the consumer price index came slightly hotter than expected or desired for the month of January. Prices were up 0.5% last month; the CPI was up 3% in a year. Let’s discuss with Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at the investment firm Payden & Regal.

Trump's Second Term

U.S. farmers face uncertainty from USAID foreign aid freeze

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Feb 12, 2025
Much of the food distributed by USAID comes from small farms across the U.S.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
There's a conflict brewing in the world of B Corps

by Henry Epp
Feb 12, 2025
B Corps are companies that are certified to meet high standards for their treatment of workers, supply chains and the environment. But how high should those standards be?
ortolina/Flickr
Your Valentine's Day bouquet probably came a long way

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 12, 2025
More than 80% of flowers sold stateside are imported — mostly from South America.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

