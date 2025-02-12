The supply chain behind your Valentine’s Day bouquet
Imported flowers make up a $2 billion industry in the U.S. Plus, we'll parse the latest consumer price index reading.
Segments From this episode
An unexpected rise in inflation
There’s news now that the consumer price index came slightly hotter than expected or desired for the month of January. Prices were up 0.5% last month; the CPI was up 3% in a year. Let’s discuss with Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at the investment firm Payden & Regal.
U.S. farmers face uncertainty from USAID foreign aid freeze
Much of the food distributed by USAID comes from small farms across the U.S.
There's a conflict brewing in the world of B Corps
B Corps are companies that are certified to meet high standards for their treatment of workers, supply chains and the environment. But how high should those standards be?
Your Valentine's Day bouquet probably came a long way
More than 80% of the flowers sold in the United States are imported, mostly from South America.
