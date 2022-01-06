Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The struggle to keep workers continues for employers
Jan 6, 2022

The struggle to keep workers continues for employers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We address the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building with Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group, who put out a list of the biggest challenges facing the global economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PST
8:06
3:00 AM PST
8:13
7:43 AM PST
1:50
Jan 5, 2022
28:29
Jan 4, 2022
34:59
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Forecasting the biggest challenges facing companies in 2022
Forecasting the biggest challenges facing companies in 2022
A look at the Federal Reserve's historical lack of diversity
A look at the Federal Reserve's historical lack of diversity
Albuquerque’s bus system starts zero-fare experiment for 2022
Albuquerque’s bus system starts zero-fare experiment for 2022
With Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud, what does it mean for future biotech startups like Theranos?
Marketplace Tech
With Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud, what does it mean for future biotech startups like Theranos?