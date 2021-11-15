The storm of holiday advertising might be a little lighter this season
Also today: We learn about how small businesses have been forced to adapt in the chaotic nature of the Great Resignation, where workers can just disappear with little notice given to their (former) employers. The BBC checks in with news about the stock exchange in Beijing as well as pollution in India.
Segments From this episode
Companies ease up on the holiday ads
This is usually a season when department stores, automakers and other retailers go big on ads touting special holiday deals. Not this year.
How do small businesses manage when workers just up and quit?
As more and more workers voluntarily leave jobs, business owners are having to get creative about finding and retaining employees.
