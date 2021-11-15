Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

The storm of holiday advertising might be a little lighter this season
Nov 15, 2021

The storm of holiday advertising might be a little lighter this season

Also today: We learn about how small businesses have been forced to adapt in the chaotic nature of the Great Resignation, where workers can just disappear with little notice given to their (former) employers. The BBC checks in with news about the stock exchange in Beijing as well as pollution in India.

Segments From this episode

Companies ease up on the holiday ads

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 15, 2021
This is usually a season when department stores, automakers and other retailers go big on ads touting special holiday deals. Not this year.
A pedestrian walks past a store advertising a Black Friday sale in New York.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
How do small businesses manage when workers just up and quit?

by Justin Ho
Nov 15, 2021
As more and more workers voluntarily leave jobs, business owners are having to get creative about finding and retaining employees.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

