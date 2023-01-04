How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The Southwest struggle saga continues
Jan 4, 2023

The Southwest struggle saga continues

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
Southwest is trying to put this holiday's flight cancellation disaster behind it, but it may be facing a new obstacle: legal trouble. A passenger is suing over the compensation provided by the airline. We delve into the lawsuit and what it could mean for the beleaguered carrier. And, a look at why Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges are opening themselves to inspection by U.S. regulators.

Segments From this episode

Southwest could face legal trouble

Southwest faces a lawsuit brought by a customer over its holiday flight delays. Marketplace's Nova Safo breaks it down.
Chinese firms under scrutiny

American regulators look at Chinese firms on U.S. stock exchanges. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak takes us through it.
