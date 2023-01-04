The Southwest struggle saga continues
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Southwest is trying to put this holiday's flight cancellation disaster behind it, but it may be facing a new obstacle: legal trouble. A passenger is suing over the compensation provided by the airline. We delve into the lawsuit and what it could mean for the beleaguered carrier. And, a look at why Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges are opening themselves to inspection by U.S. regulators.
Segments From this episode
Southwest could face legal trouble
Southwest faces a lawsuit brought by a customer over its holiday flight delays. Marketplace's Nova Safo breaks it down.
Chinese firms under scrutiny
American regulators look at Chinese firms on U.S. stock exchanges. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak takes us through it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC