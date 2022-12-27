How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The skies haven’t gotten any friendlier for holiday travel
Dec 27, 2022

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Flight cancellations and delays abound as the new year approaches, and it's been especially rough for Southwest Airlines. Europe's focus on green energy has had to take a temporary back seat to coal because of the war in Ukraine. A prison unit in Indiana aids incarcerated moms.

Segments From this episode

For incarcerated women with newborns, an Indiana prison unit offers a chance to bond

by Alisa Roth
Dec 27, 2022
The women learn child care skills and are paid prison wages to take care of their babies.
Jessica Adams and her son Dawson will live on a maternal unit at the Indiana Women’s Prison until she is released.
Alisa Roth
ListenLISTEN
