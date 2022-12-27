The skies haven’t gotten any friendlier for holiday travel
Flight cancellations and delays abound as the new year approaches, and it's been especially rough for Southwest Airlines. Europe's focus on green energy has had to take a temporary back seat to coal because of the war in Ukraine. A prison unit in Indiana aids incarcerated moms.
Segments From this episode
For incarcerated women with newborns, an Indiana prison unit offers a chance to bond
The women learn child care skills and are paid prison wages to take care of their babies.
