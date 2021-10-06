The shipping industry wants net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. How can that happen?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We look into the potential ripple effects of the spike in oil prices. We also talk to Molly Wood about the launch of our new podcast, "How We Survive."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director