The risks of being an “angel” investor
Nov 18, 2024

The risks of being an "angel" investor

Courtesy Golden Seeds
Today, we talk with Deb Kemper of Golden Seeds Venture Fund about getting promising new startups off the ground. Also: what's driving consumer spending as the holidays begin.

Segments From this episode

Trump taps Brendan Carr to lead FCC

by Nova Safo

President-elect Trump has appointed Brendan Carr to head the Federal Communications Commission. Carr is already the senior Republican on the five-member commission, which regulates the internet, broadcasting and communications services.

Higher-income consumers are still spending it up. The rest? Not so much.

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 18, 2024
And economists wonder how long those who are better-off can even keep it up.
Discretionary spending in October was driven by employment and wage growth, said Kathy Bostjancic at Nationwide Mutual.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
How to get noticed by angel investors

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Nov 18, 2024
A veteran angel investor shares how she evaluates potential investment opportunities.
"We’re on the bleeding edge of technology and markets, and some are going to work and some are going to fail. So you have to get comfortable with that," said Deb Kemper at Golden Seeds Venture Fund.
Courtesy Golden Seeds
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

