The risks of being an “angel” investor
Today, we talk with Deb Kemper of Golden Seeds Venture Fund about getting promising new startups off the ground. Also: what's driving consumer spending as the holidays begin.
Trump taps Brendan Carr to lead FCC
President-elect Trump has appointed Brendan Carr to head the Federal Communications Commission. Carr is already the senior Republican on the five-member commission, which regulates the internet, broadcasting and communications services.
Higher-income consumers are still spending it up. The rest? Not so much.
And economists wonder how long those who are better-off can even keep it up.
How to get noticed by angel investors
A veteran angel investor shares how she evaluates potential investment opportunities.
