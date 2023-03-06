The rise of the “outdoorsy” real estate craze
Resort towns across the Western U.S. are seeing record-breaking prices for housing amid a wave of buying by ultra-rich people. The trend is fueling a housing crisis for local workers, who often find themselves being priced out of housing. New legislation in the Senate is looking to restrict senior members of the executive branch from trading stocks. And, retailers are saying that inflation-wary consumers are prioritizing value over luxury...and stores are shifting gears to accommodate.
Senate bill seeks to limit government officials' stock trading
Marketplace Nova Safo has the latest details.
Retailers say customers are focusing on essentials
Between inflation and a possibly looming recession, some big box stores are on edge.
Western resort towns see record-breaking real estate prices — and housing woes
More wealthy people are moving to mountain communities, pushing up home values and pushing out some local workers.
