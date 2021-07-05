The return of back-to-school shopping

School is back on for the fall, and so is back-to-school shopping. We look at how spending is expected to change. Also, the NCAA has temporarily suspended its rules restricting college athletes from making money by selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses. This new policy will likely prove to be a big financial boon for not just athletes, but also agents. Plus, what Spotify's expansion into more than 40 African countries means for local streaming services there. And, how the pandemic may have changed theme parks for good going forward.