The return of back-to-school shopping
School is back on for the fall, and so is back-to-school shopping. We look at how spending is expected to change. Also, the NCAA has temporarily suspended its rules restricting college athletes from making money by selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses. This new policy will likely prove to be a big financial boon for not just athletes, but also agents. Plus, what Spotify's expansion into more than 40 African countries means for local streaming services there. And, how the pandemic may have changed theme parks for good going forward.
Segments From this episode
Back-to-school shopping makes a comeback
The expanded federal child tax credit could help many parents foot the bill for supplies.
Spotify offers music streaming in more African countries
The expansion offers African music lovers another option and makes the landscape more competitive for local streaming services, like Gateway in Zimbabwe.
Theme parks likely to keep mobile tech put to the test by the pandemic
Face-to-face service isn't completely gone, but visitors are seeing more mobile options to do things like sign up for rides.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director