The restaurant industry’s reckoning has arrived. What’s next?
Sep 1, 2021

We also have a few more details on President Biden's plan to tackle affordable housing. Workers at Starbucks are trying to form the coffee chain's first-ever union.

Segments From this episode

Calls for unionization are brewing at Starbucks

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 1, 2021
Three stores in Buffalo are attempting to create the first-ever union at the coffee giant, and the time appears right.
A group of Starbucks employees is trying to create the first-ever union in the company's history.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images
Improving the restaurant industry could mean higher prices for diners

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 1, 2021
The pandemic has revealed some of the long-standing issues within the restaurant industry.
A sign is viewed at a restaurant in New York's Upper West Side on Aug. 17, 2021.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

