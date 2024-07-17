Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

The Republican Party embraces crypto
Jul 17, 2024

The Republican Party embraces crypto

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The GOP wants to be clear that it's pro-cryptocurrency. Let's talk the intersection of politics and digital assets.

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

Republicans are embracing crypto

by Matt Levin
Jul 17, 2024
The official Republican platform adopted earlier this week says the party will "defend the right to mine bitcoin."
"The crypto industry has raised and spent an incredible amount of money influencing elections," said Duke University's Lee Reiners.
Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images
An end to late dining in Spain?

Dinners in Spain tend to start pretty darn late — after 9 p.m. on average. One reason is that the working day runs deep into the evening. But could things be changing? The BBC’s Hannah Mullane reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

