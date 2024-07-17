The Republican Party embraces crypto
The GOP wants to be clear that it's pro-cryptocurrency. Let's talk the intersection of politics and digital assets.
Republicans are embracing crypto
The official Republican platform adopted earlier this week says the party will "defend the right to mine bitcoin."
An end to late dining in Spain?
Dinners in Spain tend to start pretty darn late — after 9 p.m. on average. One reason is that the working day runs deep into the evening. But could things be changing? The BBC’s Hannah Mullane reports.
