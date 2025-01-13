Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
📆 Investor Exclusive Event: What's the deal with the national debt? Details
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The real cost of Shein’s clothing: long hours and low pay
Jan 13, 2025

The real cost of Shein’s clothing: long hours and low pay

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A BBC investigation finds some workers for Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein are working more than 75 hours a week.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:45 AM PST
9:23
3:05 AM PST
7:24
Jan 10, 2025
26:59
Jan 7, 2025
31:25
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
As thousands flee LA fires, disaster poses unique challenges for the unhoused
Los Angeles Wildfires
As thousands flee LA fires, disaster poses unique challenges for the unhoused
Is economic uncertainty a feeling ... or a fact?
Is economic uncertainty a feeling ... or a fact?
As wildfires burn in Los Angeles, insurers brace for a potential financial disaster
Los Angeles Wildfires
As wildfires burn in Los Angeles, insurers brace for a potential financial disaster
2024 was a record year for bankruptcies. Why?
2024 was a record year for bankruptcies. Why?