The president plans to warn U.S. companies about Hong Kong
The Biden administration is preparing to issue a warning to American businesses about the risks of operating in Hong Kong due to mounting surveillance and data security concerns. Plus, the simple reason the federal government is having a hard time recruiting federal wildland firefighters; and where optimism is being felt in this economy ... and where it isn't.
Segments From this episode
Washington is warning U.S. companies about doing business in Hong Kong.
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer joins us to discuss.
Higher pay urged for federal wildland firefighters
The need for firefighters is greater than ever. But the federal government is having a hard time finding recruits.
Consumer sentiment offers another window into economic recovery
All eyes will be on feelings about inflation for the month of July.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director