The president plans to warn U.S. companies about Hong Kong
Jul 16, 2021

The Biden administration is preparing to issue a warning to American businesses about the risks of operating in Hong Kong due to mounting surveillance and data security concerns. Plus, the simple reason the federal government is having a hard time recruiting federal wildland firefighters; and where optimism is being felt in this economy ... and where it isn't.

Segments From this episode

Washington is warning U.S. companies about doing business in Hong Kong.

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer joins us to discuss.
Higher pay urged for federal wildland firefighters

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 16, 2021
The need for firefighters is greater than ever. But the federal government is having a hard time finding recruits.
The federal government is having a hard time finding firefighter recruits, in part because the $15-an-hour base pay is not competitive.
Sam Mooy via Getty Images
Consumer sentiment offers another window into economic recovery

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 16, 2021
All eyes will be on feelings about inflation for the month of July.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey One question in the consumer sentiment survey asks people about the big purchases they make for their homes, like appliances and furniture.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
