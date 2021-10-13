The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are about to work 24/7
Also today: Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in California and Oregon are poised to strike over pay and working conditions. Dozens of countries around the globe pledge to cut down on methane emissions, which have steadily emerged as a climate threat.
Segments From this episode
Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach to expand operations
It's the holiday shopping season, and the ports are responsible for almost half of the cargo that comes into the U.S.
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers threaten to strike
The union representing nurses and other health care staff say thousands more Kaiser employees could vote this week to authorize a strike.
Thirty countries agree to methane emissions cuts to protect the climate
Pound for pound, it's 28 times better at trapping atmospheric heat than CO2.
