The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are about to work 24/7
Oct 13, 2021

Also today: Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in California and Oregon are poised to strike over pay and working conditions. Dozens of countries around the globe pledge to cut down on methane emissions, which have steadily emerged as a climate threat.

Segments From this episode

Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach to expand operations

It's the holiday shopping season, and the ports are responsible for almost half of the cargo that comes into the U.S.
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers threaten to strike

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 13, 2021
The union representing nurses and other health care staff say thousands more Kaiser employees could vote this week to authorize a strike.
Medical workers at Kaiser Permanente French Campus test a patient for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at a drive-thru testing facility in San Francisco, California on March 12, 2020. Thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care workers are ready to strike over pay and working conditions.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Thirty countries agree to methane emissions cuts to protect the climate

by Samantha Fields
Oct 13, 2021
Pound for pound, it's 28 times better at trapping atmospheric heat than CO2.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) participate in a news conference about the Senate vote on methane regulation outside of the U.S. Capitol on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

