The Philippines has a new president. What are his plans for the economy?
Jun 30, 2022

The Philippines has a new president. What are his plans for the economy?

From the BBC World Service: Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator ousted over 30 years ago, has taken office as president of the Philippines after a landslide victory. But his plans to boost his country's beleaguered economy remain hazy. A new parliamentary report in the U.K. says the government has been complacent in enforcing financial sanctions against Russia. And data released this week from Australia's national census show that home ownership remains out of reach for many people.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

