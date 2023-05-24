The party’s over — Netflix unveils its password-sharing crackdown

It's finally happening. After a slew of setbacks, Netflix has finally released details on its password-sharing crackdown, including an $8 per month fee for people wanting to share account details outside of their respective households. We look into how slowing subscriber growth has played into the company's decision. Plus, the BBC reports on France's new law prohibiting short-haul flights between destinations that also have a train connection that would take under 2.5 hours. And, we talk with Yeshiva University professor Abraham Ravid about the origins of the Hollywood writers' strike.