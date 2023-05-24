Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The party's over — Netflix unveils its password-sharing crackdown
May 24, 2023

The party’s over — Netflix unveils its password-sharing crackdown

Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images
It's finally happening. After a slew of setbacks, Netflix has finally released details on its password-sharing crackdown, including an $8 per month fee for people wanting to share account details outside of their respective households. We look into how slowing subscriber growth has played into the company's decision. Plus, the BBC reports on France's new law prohibiting short-haul flights between destinations that also have a train connection that would take under 2.5 hours. And, we talk with Yeshiva University professor Abraham Ravid about the origins of the Hollywood writers' strike. 

Segments From this episode

Netflix launches password crackdown amid sluggish growth

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo has the details on the streaming giant’s much-feared password-sharing strategy.

AI is a major concern for striking writers

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
May 24, 2023
Among other things, Hollywood writers are concerned about the potential of artificial intelligence to displace workers.
Writers have been on strike for over twenty days. Streaming and AI big topics of contention between writers and major studios.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
