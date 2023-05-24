Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track!
The party’s over — Netflix unveils its password-sharing crackdown
It's finally happening. After a slew of setbacks, Netflix has finally released details on its password-sharing crackdown, including an $8 per month fee for people wanting to share account details outside of their respective households. We look into how slowing subscriber growth has played into the company's decision. Plus, the BBC reports on France's new law prohibiting short-haul flights between destinations that also have a train connection that would take under 2.5 hours. And, we talk with Yeshiva University professor Abraham Ravid about the origins of the Hollywood writers' strike.
Segments From this episode
Netflix launches password crackdown amid sluggish growth
Marketplace’s Nova Safo has the details on the streaming giant’s much-feared password-sharing strategy.
AI is a major concern for striking writers
Among other things, Hollywood writers are concerned about the potential of artificial intelligence to displace workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC