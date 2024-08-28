Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The parents are not alright, surgeon general says
Aug 28, 2024

The parents are not alright, surgeon general says

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The U.S. surgeon general has identified parent stress as a significant public health issue. What can be done?

Segments From this episode

Parents are stressed out

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

From social media to pandemic mental health stressor to the potential for gun violence, it’s no wonder that a third of parents have reported high levels of stress in the past month compared to 20% of other adults. And they need support, per Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

This British retailer is looking to recruit older adults

In Britain, the number of people over 50 who don’t have a job and aren’t looking for one is on the rise. In the U.K., statisticians say this group is becoming more “economically inactive.” But Britain’s biggest home goods store, Dunelm, is trying to help change that. The BBC’s Simon Browning reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?

by Matt Levin
Aug 28, 2024
Oasis, and concert promoters, know that those Gen X and millennial fans have real money now.
Today is gonna be the day that they [Oasis] are gonna throw it back to you [Gen Xers and millennials looking for a reunion tour].
Paul Elis/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:03 AM PDT
8:20
3:06 AM PDT
12:22
Aug 27, 2024
26:02
Aug 27, 2024
29:11
Aug 23, 2024
15:47
Aug 22, 2024
36:22
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
Breaking Ground
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Election 2024
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?