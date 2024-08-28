The parents are not alright, surgeon general says
The U.S. surgeon general has identified parent stress as a significant public health issue. What can be done?
Segments From this episode
Parents are stressed out
From social media to pandemic mental health stressor to the potential for gun violence, it’s no wonder that a third of parents have reported high levels of stress in the past month compared to 20% of other adults. And they need support, per Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
This British retailer is looking to recruit older adults
In Britain, the number of people over 50 who don’t have a job and aren’t looking for one is on the rise. In the U.K., statisticians say this group is becoming more “economically inactive.” But Britain’s biggest home goods store, Dunelm, is trying to help change that. The BBC’s Simon Browning reports.
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
Oasis, and concert promoters, know that those Gen X and millennial fans have real money now.
