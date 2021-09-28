The pandemic has brought younger people more credit card debt
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We also discuss the resignations of the Boston and Dallas Fed chiefs and the trading controversy around them. Retailers are also gearing up for an unprecedented pandemic-era shopping season.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director