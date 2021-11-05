Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The one predictable thing about the job market these days? Uncertainty.
Nov 5, 2021

The one predictable thing about the job market these days? Uncertainty.

Also today: The House of Representatives is expected to vote today on President Biden’s social spending and infrastructure bills. We speak to Smith College president Kathleen McCartney about her school's move to go "no loan" in an effort to mitigate the issues of student debt.

Segments From this episode

Smith College is the latest school to go "no-loan," targeting student debt

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Nov 5, 2021
The college will eliminate student loans in financial aid packages, issuing grants instead.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

