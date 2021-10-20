Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The new world order, brought to you by Big Tech
Oct 20, 2021

The new world order, brought to you by Big Tech

Also today: A new survey notes that overdraft fees at banks have hit an all-time high.

Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Daniel Shin
Oct 20, 2021
Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, believes we're increasingly becoming citizens of Facebook and Twitter rather than of nations.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

