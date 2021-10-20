The new world order, brought to you by Big Tech
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: A new survey notes that overdraft fees at banks have hit an all-time high.
Segments From this episode
Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?
Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, believes we're increasingly becoming citizens of Facebook and Twitter rather than of nations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director