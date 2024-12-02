Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The (new) reality of retail returns
Dec 2, 2024

The (new) reality of retail returns

kali9/Getty Images
Returns are expensive for stores, and they’re cracking down.

Segments From this episode

A changing return landscape

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Maybe it broke, maybe it doesn’t fit, or maybe we realized we don’t need a Godzilla-shaped humidifier — whatever the reason, returns are expensive for stores, and they’re cracking down. Some 81% of retailers started charging customers for at least one of their return options last year.

The dominance of the dollar

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The dollar saw some wild swings after president-elect Donald Trump threatened a group of countries, including Brazil and South Africa, with tariffs if they “move away from the dollar.” But what does “moving away from the dollar” actually mean? We’ll discuss with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

The unsinkable legacy of one shipbuilder

by Leanna Byrne

The company that built the Titanic has filed for bankruptcy — for the second time. Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff is based in Belfast in Northern Ireland. It’s been in business for 168 years, survived two World Wars, conflict in Northern Ireland and a first collapse in 2019.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

