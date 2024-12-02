The (new) reality of retail returns
Segments From this episode
A changing return landscape
Maybe it broke, maybe it doesn’t fit, or maybe we realized we don’t need a Godzilla-shaped humidifier — whatever the reason, returns are expensive for stores, and they’re cracking down. Some 81% of retailers started charging customers for at least one of their return options last year.
The dominance of the dollar
The dollar saw some wild swings after president-elect Donald Trump threatened a group of countries, including Brazil and South Africa, with tariffs if they “move away from the dollar.” But what does “moving away from the dollar” actually mean? We’ll discuss with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.
The unsinkable legacy of one shipbuilder
The company that built the Titanic has filed for bankruptcy — for the second time. Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff is based in Belfast in Northern Ireland. It’s been in business for 168 years, survived two World Wars, conflict in Northern Ireland and a first collapse in 2019.