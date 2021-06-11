The new, limited OSHA rules for workplace safety

More than a year into the pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has released emergency standards for the workplace, but they're only for health care workers. Also, ahead of the G-7 summit, there were reports that President Joe Biden was going to raise concerns about tensions in Northern Ireland in his talks with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday. Johnson, speaking with the BBC, said that did not happen. And, new guidelines this week call for banks to take extra care in case cryptocurrency investments go bad.