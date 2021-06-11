Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The new, limited OSHA rules for workplace safety
Jun 11, 2021

The new, limited OSHA rules for workplace safety

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
More than a year into the pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has released emergency standards for the workplace, but they're only for health care workers. Also, ahead of the G-7 summit, there were reports that President Joe Biden was going to raise concerns about tensions in Northern Ireland in his talks with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday. Johnson, speaking with the BBC, said that did not happen. And, new guidelines this week call for banks to take extra care in case cryptocurrency investments go bad.

Music from the episode

Computer World - 2009 Remaster Kraftwerk

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why don’t U.S. businesses show more support for single-payer health care?
I've always wondered ...
Why don’t U.S. businesses show more support for single-payer health care?
Offshore wind has lots of potential. How close are we to meeting it?
Offshore wind has lots of potential. How close are we to meeting it?
Food prices are rising. Is that a problem?
Food prices are rising. Is that a problem?
With Keystone XL scrapped, oil companies look for workarounds
With Keystone XL scrapped, oil companies look for workarounds