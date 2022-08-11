The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The Nasdaq is back, maybe
Aug 11, 2022

We talk cooling inflation and producer price index with Diane Swonk of KPMG, then we examine how the Nasdaq appears to have regained some of its footing and returned to a bull market. Grocery prices are rising faster than the cost of eating at a restaurant. The BBC reports on Gambia's efforts to address the issue of people without addresses.

Segments From this episode

Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out

by Samantha Fields
Aug 10, 2022
In part, that’s because restaurants don’t want to scare away customers.
Restaurant owners are cautious about raising prices as inflation rises because they don't want to drive customers away.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
