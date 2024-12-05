Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Help power Marketplace this winter when you support the show today.
The myth of “the deserving rich and the undeserving poor”
Dec 5, 2024

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
"This idea that we’re doing this all on our own is a fiction," argues Alissa Quart of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Layoffs picked up in November as labor market cools down

by Justin Ho
Dec 5, 2024
While layoffs have been low over the last few months, the uptick signals that the labor market may be starting to lose momentum.
It'd likely take a prolonged economic slowdown to spark widespread layoffs, noted Nationwide's Kathy Bostjancic.
pcess609/Getty Images
Economic Pulse

Has financial insecurity replaced upward mobility in the U.S. economy?

by David Brancaccio , Ariana Rosas and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 4, 2024
And will any of that change in an economy under the next Trump administration?
"We've been taught the story about the deserving rich and the undeserving poor for generations," said Alissa Quart. "This idea that we're doing this all on our own is a fiction."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

