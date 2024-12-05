The myth of “the deserving rich and the undeserving poor”
"This idea that we’re doing this all on our own is a fiction," argues Alissa Quart of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Layoffs picked up in November as labor market cools down
While layoffs have been low over the last few months, the uptick signals that the labor market may be starting to lose momentum.
Has financial insecurity replaced upward mobility in the U.S. economy?
And will any of that change in an economy under the next Trump administration?
